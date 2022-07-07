[UPDATE 1.3] Chandeliers, third person mode and new customization options

Hello everyone! New update has been released today with many features that were requested by the community :)

I'll start with the new mode that I had so much fun developing. It allows you to control a customer and walk around your own tavern. You can sit down at any bench or even switch view to the first person view!



While in game, you can click Esc to open pause menu and then you will see a small button with a black stick-man on it. If you click it, you will activate third person mode.



The most requested feature by far were chandeliers. I have added 3 different types and you can find them in the shop under "Lights" tab. They cost a bit more but they don't take away floor space so I hope you find them useful :)



There are now 2 times more quests and quest rewards. All new rewards are pretty much new wall and floor styles. You can also be much more flexible when customizing walls now because you can pick upper and lower part of a wall separately.

I have also added a small reflection of lights to the floor so let me know if you find it more natural now :)

Another very requested feature was the ability to change color of the red light. You can do that to create different kinds of atmospheres!



Some bugs have also been fixed, mostly regarding games which didn't work sometimes if there were on a floor that was not visible. Thanks to everyone who reported it and helped me fix it!

Many translations have not been finished because of the holidays so I will have to do an update in a few days when I have all the translations into Asian languages some other ones. I hope it will not be a big problem.

Let me know in the comments what you think about these new features!

~Luka