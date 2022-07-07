Demeo Doubles Mode is Now Live!

Hello adventurers,
We have some great news for you today – the doubles mode is now live! This means that you can jump into a private game room with a friend and control a full party of heroes together, two for you and two for them.
To launch a game in doubles mode, start a private multiplayer game and select ‘two heroes per player’.
- We’ve also added some improvements to the game including:
- Polished some UI
- The PC Edition pause menu now displays the floor number and the name of the specific map you're on
- Fixed an issue where enemies close to the entrance had to be defeated in order to finish the level (Serpent Lord levels only)
- Fixed bug where the number of enemies to defeat in order to exit a level sometimes was wrong for joining players
- Pieces that cannot perform actions do no longer run away when panicked
- Fixed issues with dice getting stuck after rolling
- Made all healing ability notifications consistent
- Cána and Verochka no longer attack Spore Fungi and Spider Eggs, unless ordered to do so
- After breaking a lamp with Master's Call, Cána will no longer walk to where that lamp was placed
- Players no longer hit themselves when missing a melee attack
- Invulnerability no longer prevents counter damage from triggering
- Invulnerability now clears all negative status effects and prevents you from acquiring them
Enjoy!
The Demeo Team
