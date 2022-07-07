Demeo Doubles Mode is Now Live!

Hello adventurers,

We have some great news for you today – the doubles mode is now live! This means that you can jump into a private game room with a friend and control a full party of heroes together, two for you and two for them.

To launch a game in doubles mode, start a private multiplayer game and select ‘two heroes per player’.

We’ve also added some improvements to the game including:

Polished some UI

The PC Edition pause menu now displays the floor number and the name of the specific map you're on

Fixed an issue where enemies close to the entrance had to be defeated in order to finish the level (Serpent Lord levels only)

Fixed bug where the number of enemies to defeat in order to exit a level sometimes was wrong for joining players

Pieces that cannot perform actions do no longer run away when panicked

Fixed issues with dice getting stuck after rolling

Made all healing ability notifications consistent

Cána and Verochka no longer attack Spore Fungi and Spider Eggs, unless ordered to do so

After breaking a lamp with Master's Call, Cána will no longer walk to where that lamp was placed

Players no longer hit themselves when missing a melee attack

Invulnerability no longer prevents counter damage from triggering

Invulnerability now clears all negative status effects and prevents you from acquiring them

Enjoy!

The Demeo Team