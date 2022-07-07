A New Build is OUT - Patch 1.1.20 - Codename: Roamers of the Wasteland

Hello all,

The team has been hard at work on a variety of impactful changes; this build is the culmination of those changes in the lead-up to our upcoming free content: The Sunken Tower (DLC). A teaser about the Tower and its associated knowledge victory questline is coming soon.

The build itself introduces several quality of life improvements to general gameplay, including Quick Camp, automarch, daytime hunting and foraging, and automatic supply acquisition. The goal of these changes is to streamline core gameplay loops and minimize micromanagement for players who enjoy those less while still leaving the same options open for others. For more information about specifics regarding these changes you can view our recent devlog post, which covers each change in detail and check out our summary video below:



Important Note: Considering the extent of the improvements, there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.

Patch 1.1.20 - Codename: Roamers of the Wasteland

New Features

Daytime Supply Acquisition (aka Hunting and Foraging)

Set up Auto Supply Acquisition rules during camp

Automarch option

Quick camp option

Bug Fixes

Slice and Dice animation sped up

Overwatch skills now break move+attack skills

Conduit now has its proper POW animation

Various smaller fixes/polish

Coming up next

Scouting design changes

Glossary (beta)

Sunken Tower free DLC

Knowledge Ambition (a Codex-related victory path) and related quests

Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

The Lost Pilgrims Team

