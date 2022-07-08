Greetings explorers!

The summer is reaching its peak, it’s getting hot not just above the ground though, but below the sea depths as well. Hidden Deep is getting a new content update: Kill it With Fire - introducing creepy new critters, a variety of new weapons, as well as first NPCs in the game!

In the Kill it With Fire update, you’ll be able to burn new enemies like the zombie-like transmorphs and scuttlebugs to a crisp with the scorching hot flamethrower. If you’re more of a projectile-weapons kinda fellow, there’s a new shotgun, the new standard small-caliber pistol as well as a new submachine gun for you to riddle monsters with! If things are getting a little too close for comfort, you can always fall back on a crowbar. What's good enough for Mr. Freeman is good enough for our rescue team.

You’ll be able to combat the fresh hideous faces with these weapons in three horrifying new levels. You’ll also find NPCs scattered around the game, they may appear friendly for now, but there’s no telling how events will develop…

TL,DR content summary:

3 new Levels

NPCs

New weapons: Crowbar, Pistol, Submachine Gun, Shotgun, Flamethrower

New Enemies: Acid spitting creeps, cute little scuttlebugs and Transmorphs (not to confuse with zombies)

Physics overhaul (water, lighting)

Visual and level structure overhaul (new textures, background assets, acid pits, dynamic health monitor)

For now, these features are limited to the three new levels - but we are working hard to bring this improvements to the existing content as well in the near future. If you have played through the existing content of the expedition mode already, the first of the new levels is unlocked automatically via the menu point ‘Load Mission’.

Important Notes: