The Event Update

Hey Everyone!

We're back with another update. As per its namesake, we've overhauled the Event system, with a variety of random encounters you can encounter in the Wilds. Both the beneficial, and the disastrous. Because this update also brings the Ailments system to the fore. Nasty minor afflictions that you can catch out in the Wilds which may be nothing but an errant cough, or the precursor to a much more serious disease.

New Events System

The main addition of this Update is the overhauled and populated Events System. With almost 30 new Events that you can randomly encounter out in the Wilds. Everything from mundane fights and rewards, to unexpected choices that can drastically change the playstyle of your monsters. Attempt to further refine your decks, whilst avoiding pitfalls.



Ailments and Disease

The Wilds are a dangerous and unfriendly place however. And your monsters are won't to catch all manner of Ailments and Diseases while exploring the new events. A slight cough might progress in to something more worrisome, persistently cling to your monsters, or Purge itself soon enough, you never know. Or if you're unlucky, it could turn out to be a much more serious disease with all sorts of symptoms, risking the lives of your squad. Do you retreat to get it removed at the Fugue for a fee? Or leave it for later and soldier on. 'Tis but a scratch!



And More!

We've added Token flashes to more clearly indicate when a token's effect is in action. Including when failing to play a Card due to a Threaten or Meek token somewhere. We've also finally added in the ability to reroll unwanted upgrades by discarding the experience and Retraining them in the Card Upgrade screen. We've also been hard at work fixing bugs as they've been reported. Squashing any softlocks that still exist. Tweaking battles to be more satisfying. etc. The Mind Angler has been taken out of circulation temporarily to debug the Card Jitter bug.

We hope you'll all enjoy the new content, and get to experience the game in a smoother fashion. The Change Log has been listed out below for those curious.

Best Regards

Multicell Games Team

Change Log

[Overhaul/Features]

Event System Overhaul

Ailments and Disease System Implemented

You can now Retrain: Discarding upgrades and exp to reroll them.

Tokens now flash when their effects are in action

Yellow health prediction now covers all tokens - added Counter and Bloody predictions

Doubled Starter Vellum Reward. Retroactively adds Vellum to existing saves.

[Bugfixes/Major]

Mind Angler temporarily removed to debug Card Jitter bug

Purple Armeleon Regurgitated cards are no longer invisible(!)

Possible fix for combat softlock when certain creature's bodies are attacked by beaked creatures

Beating the tutorial boss in certain states no longer softlocks the post combat dialogue

Fixed softlock during Dispatch Tutorial that made it seem like you were released to a softlocked stage map

Dispatch Tutorial now saves early, to prevent out of order dialogue flags if you quit during certain portions of the dialogue

Removed ability to get more than one Stun upgrade, with a backfix for saves

AIs that check Bleed to do a more punishing attack, now do so correctly

Bleed no longer double triggers on first application

AI tweaks to Grey Shade, Mind Angler, Purple Armeleon, and Scaled Razorback

Map nodes can no longer be double-clicked during lag

[Card fixes]

One of Gore's Upgrades was missing a cost increase

One of Taking a Stand's Upgrades accidentally increased card cost

Berserk Upgrades that increase its drawbacks, no longer attempts to apply it to the enemy instead

Beefy now increases max HP by the correct amount 2->3

Wimp and Toxic no longer incorrectly decrease max HP

[Visual/Minor fixes]