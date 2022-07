Share · View all patches · Build 9076151 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy



Kacir, the original character designer of Lucy sent us a beautiful illustration for the digital wallpaper!

In this illustration, Lucy is drawn in her first design back in 2010.

The wallpaper is available for download in various sizes via Wallpaper Pack DLC.

You can also find out more of Lucy's previoius designs from Classic Skin DLC as well.