 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RENEGADE update for 7 July 2022

Alpha 2.1: Server panel & post processing

Share · View all patches · Build 9076040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good morning,

Another day another patch, or maybe a few patches (depends how much time I have for today).

  • Server admin panel housekeeping; hidden some options for none admin players, changed around wording, fixed sound notifications on the buttons, etc

  • Added a post processing component to the characters for those who cannot stand bloom, motion blur and what have you.

Meaning to say if you set post processing to low you will see the following!

Before:

After:

Of course you can set the overall graphics to low and achieve full potato mode:

I'd go for a Minecraft mode but that's just overdoing it from my end! :D

Kind regards,

Cet

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link