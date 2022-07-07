Alpha 2.1: Server panel & post processing

Share · View all patches · Build 9076040 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Good morning,

Another day another patch, or maybe a few patches (depends how much time I have for today).

Server admin panel housekeeping; hidden some options for none admin players, changed around wording, fixed sound notifications on the buttons, etc

Added a post processing component to the characters for those who cannot stand bloom, motion blur and what have you.

Meaning to say if you set post processing to low you will see the following!

Before:

After:

Of course you can set the overall graphics to low and achieve full potato mode:

I'd go for a Minecraft mode but that's just overdoing it from my end! :D

Kind regards,

Cet