Star Of The Show - Crashing Fixes - Graphical Update

Simple enough, we've had some issues on crashes. Hopefully, that's gone now!

I've heard some people going through crashes, and I released small updates thinking it'd be a fix! And hopefully, this is a complete fix for constant crashes when loading the game up. What was the issue? Simple.

I left something unchecked on the final builds on the game.

Huff, other than that. Other changes were made from this update. It was a small one. Pretty small. But here are some more announcements.

Fixed crashing issues when loading the game up.

Updated the graphical volume of the game. This is just the tint of the game, basically.

Adjusted some audio ques. Just the basic outside stuff.

I've been working on STAR OF THE SHOW 2.0 for the last few days! Here's what I got so far.



This is going to have new enemies, new mechanics, blah blah. Think of it as a new game, just added to this game! You're gonna still be able to play the original, without a doubt.

Alright though, that should be it! Thank you for giving the game a go!