Star Of The Show - Crashing Fixes - Graphical Update

Simple enough, we've had some issues on crashes. Hopefully, that's gone now!
I've heard some people going through crashes, and I released small updates thinking it'd be a fix! And hopefully, this is a complete fix for constant crashes when loading the game up. What was the issue? Simple.
I left something unchecked on the final builds on the game.
Huff, other than that. Other changes were made from this update. It was a small one. Pretty small. But here are some more announcements.
- Fixed crashing issues when loading the game up.
- Updated the graphical volume of the game. This is just the tint of the game, basically.
- Adjusted some audio ques. Just the basic outside stuff.
I've been working on STAR OF THE SHOW 2.0 for the last few days! Here's what I got so far.
This is going to have new enemies, new mechanics, blah blah. Think of it as a new game, just added to this game! You're gonna still be able to play the original, without a doubt.
Alright though, that should be it! Thank you for giving the game a go!
