Major bug fixes for new content! - v.1.5.2

Thanks for sticking with me through the development cycle!

DELUGE v.1.5.2 - 7/6/22

Fixed a bug which blocked the player underground - thanks SpiralSigil!

Fixed a bug that trapped the player upstairs in the art gallery - thanks SpiralSigil!

Fixed a bug where the Mimic boss awarded two fights instead of 1

Fixed a bug with the fireplace lighting counter in the inn

Fixed a bug with re-entry of the inn bottom door

Fixed Hudson's portrait showing up on saves in the inn's book

Fixed bug with monster on second floor in Chapter 4

Fixed a door indicator showing up prematurely in the shop

Small graphical + text updates

DELUGE v.1.5.1 - 6/16/22

Fixed a bug where you gained two of the final item - thanks hotgamerdad!

Fixed a miscount of the broken mirrors (9, not 8) - thanks hotgamerdad!

Fixed an invisible block in the son's bedroom - thanks illybeans!

Fixed a mapping error with the tree overlay - thanks illybeans!

Fixed a face graphic issue with the Great Sword - thanks illybeans!

Fixed a mapping error with the northwest house

Added a save point midway through the basement