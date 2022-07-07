Major bug fixes for new content! - v.1.5.2

Thanks for sticking with me through the development cycle!
DELUGE v.1.5.2 - 7/6/22
Fixed a bug which blocked the player underground - thanks SpiralSigil!
Fixed a bug that trapped the player upstairs in the art gallery - thanks SpiralSigil!
Fixed a bug where the Mimic boss awarded two fights instead of 1
Fixed a bug with the fireplace lighting counter in the inn
Fixed a bug with re-entry of the inn bottom door
Fixed Hudson's portrait showing up on saves in the inn's book
Fixed bug with monster on second floor in Chapter 4
Fixed a door indicator showing up prematurely in the shop
Small graphical + text updates
DELUGE v.1.5.1 - 6/16/22
Fixed a bug where you gained two of the final item - thanks hotgamerdad!
Fixed a miscount of the broken mirrors (9, not 8) - thanks hotgamerdad!
Fixed an invisible block in the son's bedroom - thanks illybeans!
Fixed a mapping error with the tree overlay - thanks illybeans!
Fixed a face graphic issue with the Great Sword - thanks illybeans!
Fixed a mapping error with the northwest house
Added a save point midway through the basement
