Share · View all patches · Build 9075839 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 03:59:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Chasers!

Talem Shop is open! Gather Talem Coins to exchange them for various prizes! Check out more details below:

Talem Shop Event

Event Period: 2022-07-06 After Maintenance - 2022-08-03 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

1. Talem Coin

Players can obtain Talem Coins through various means.

During the event period, log in to the game for 60 minutes to acquire 1 ‘Talem Coin’ per day.



※ Daily Login Talem Coin acquisition limit will reset on 05:00 (UTC+0).

During the event period, complete a daily quest to acquire 1 ‘Talem Coin’ per day.

During the event period, win Normal/Ranked Matches to acquire ‘Talem Coin’ up to 3 times a day.

Winning in Normal/Ranked Matches will award 1 ‘Talem Coin’ on a 33.3% chance.

※ Daily Quest and PVP Talem Coin acquisition limit will reset on 00:00 (UTC+0).

※ All Talem Coins will be removed after the end of the event.

2. Talem Shop

During the event period, ‘Talem’ NPC will appear in Eltheca to sell various items. Talem Coin can be used to exchange for various items.

※ Items purchased in the Talem Shop will be removed after the event ends. However, items acquired through the Cubes will not be removed.

※ All items purchased in the Talem Shop cannot be traded.

※ Items acquired from Talem's Accessory Cube, Talem's Outfit Cube, Talem's Weapon Cube, and Talem's Emote Cube cannot be traded.

※ Below items will be removed during the UTC+0 2022 August 3rd (Wed) 05:00 maintenance.