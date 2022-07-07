Hello Chasers!
Talem Shop is open! Gather Talem Coins to exchange them for various prizes! Check out more details below:
Talem Shop Event
Event Period: 2022-07-06 After Maintenance - 2022-08-03 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
1. Talem Coin
- Players can obtain Talem Coins through various means.
- During the event period, log in to the game for 60 minutes to acquire 1 ‘Talem Coin’ per day.
※ Daily Login Talem Coin acquisition limit will reset on 05:00 (UTC+0).
-
During the event period, complete a daily quest to acquire 1 ‘Talem Coin’ per day.
-
During the event period, win Normal/Ranked Matches to acquire ‘Talem Coin’ up to 3 times a day.
Winning in Normal/Ranked Matches will award 1 ‘Talem Coin’ on a 33.3% chance.
※ Daily Quest and PVP Talem Coin acquisition limit will reset on 00:00 (UTC+0).
※ All Talem Coins will be removed after the end of the event.
2. Talem Shop
-
During the event period, ‘Talem’ NPC will appear in Eltheca to sell various items.
-
Talem Coin can be used to exchange for various items.
※ Items purchased in the Talem Shop will be removed after the event ends. However, items acquired through the Cubes will not be removed.
※ All items purchased in the Talem Shop cannot be traded.
※ Items acquired from Talem's Accessory Cube, Talem's Outfit Cube, Talem's Weapon Cube, and Talem's Emote Cube cannot be traded.
※ Below items will be removed during the UTC+0 2022 August 3rd (Wed) 05:00 maintenance.
Changed depots in qa2-version branch