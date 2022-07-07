AI Kingdoms - Hotpatch 118r10

- Restore peasant rotation after being freed from vikings
- Fixed ogres damaging archers when attacking a tall tower
- Fixed extra gold being deducted when building an outpost from an exploration ship
- Fixed rare issue where you could get stuck in the feast diplomacy menu
- Fixed the church getting mad at you for using the witch if you didn't have any churches but the AI did
- Fixed being able to end a war without being able to afford it
- Fixed issue where towers with archer emplacements were collapsing too soon when damaged
-Pete
Thanks for all the bug reports! If you run into any issues, send us your save game. Saves are in %AppData%..\LocalLow\LionShield\Kingdoms and Castles\Saves\, email to contact@lionshieldstudios.com
Changed files in this update