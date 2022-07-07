 Skip to content

Kingdoms and Castles update for 7 July 2022

AI Kingdoms - Hotpatch 118r10

AI Kingdoms - Hotpatch 118r10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restore peasant rotation after being freed from vikings
  • Fixed ogres damaging archers when attacking a tall tower
  • Fixed extra gold being deducted when building an outpost from an exploration ship
  • Fixed rare issue where you could get stuck in the feast diplomacy menu
  • Fixed the church getting mad at you for using the witch if you didn't have any churches but the AI did
  • Fixed being able to end a war without being able to afford it
  • Fixed issue where towers with archer emplacements were collapsing too soon when damaged

-Pete

Thanks for all the bug reports! If you run into any issues, send us your save game. Saves are in %AppData%..\LocalLow\LionShield\Kingdoms and Castles\Saves\, email to contact@lionshieldstudios.com

