AI Kingdoms - Hotpatch 118r10

Restore peasant rotation after being freed from vikings

Fixed ogres damaging archers when attacking a tall tower

Fixed extra gold being deducted when building an outpost from an exploration ship

Fixed rare issue where you could get stuck in the feast diplomacy menu

Fixed the church getting mad at you for using the witch if you didn't have any churches but the AI did

Fixed being able to end a war without being able to afford it

Fixed issue where towers with archer emplacements were collapsing too soon when damaged

-Pete

Thanks for all the bug reports! If you run into any issues, send us your save game. Saves are in %AppData%..\LocalLow\LionShield\Kingdoms and Castles\Saves\, email to contact@lionshieldstudios.com