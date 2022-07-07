Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch55

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch55 on July 7th, 2022 from 11:00 - 17:00 (+7 GMT)

HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on July 7th, 2022 from 11:00 - 17:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.

The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

New System

Added Promotion for the month of July

Weekly Quests

New Map: Khan Na Yao University

Fixed Bugs

Fixed a bug where Special Receptor gives incorrect warnings in Whistledown Mansion

Fixed a bug where Belle can warp outside of the map

Fixed a bug where the Disarm does not work when attacking while in the air

The bugs mentioned will be patched on July 7th, 2022 after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.

Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch55 วันที่ 7 กรกฎาคม 2565 เวลา 11.00 - 17.00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 7 กรกฎาคม 2565 เวลา 11.00 - 17.00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ระบบใหม่

เพิ่ม Promotion สำหรับเดือนกรกฏาคม

ภารกิจประจำสัปดาห์ (Weekly Quest)

แผนที่ใหม่ : มหาลัยคันนายาว

แก้ไขบัค

แก้ไขบัคทักษะตัวรับพิเศษ (Special Receptor) แจ้งเตือนผิดพลาดด่านวิสเซิลดาวน์ แมนชั่น

แก้ไขตัวละครเบลวาร์ปออกนอกแผนที่

แก้ไขบัคประตูนิวรณ์ไม่เกิดขณะที่ผู้มาเยือนเหลือคนสุดท้าย

แก้ไขบัคทักษะปลดอาวุธไม่ทำงานขณะที่โจมตีกลางอากาศ

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 7 กรกฎาคม 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive