VAIL 0.7.71 Patch Notes

With the beta in near sight, our team is working harder than ever to bring you the most fun and exciting VR FPS ever! If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

All feedback is welcome, your input directly effects what we do next.

Patch Highlights

Ziplines on Maar

Too lazy to walk around Maar? Don't you worry...our first iteration of Ziplines have been added to the map. In order to zip around, just walk up to a zipline and grip its handle.

General Patch Notes

Minor Changes

• In Artifact game mode, when a player dies their screen now fades to black and their audio is muted. This is a temporarily solution to ghosting

• Oculus users can now thumbs up

• Artifact scanner cannot be force grabbed anymore once it is scanning

• Kill feed now shows a grenade icon for frag kills

• Selecting your map in a custom game will now be easier, the map image is part of the selectable area

• Custom game passwords have been changed to 5 digits

• Tweaked bullet casing effect, less shiny and color adapted

Audio

• Puddle footstep noises added to Khidi

Map Changes

• Maar - Adjusted cover and rotation of A1 site

• Maar - Collision pass on upper catwalk

• Maar - Added simple UCX to support structures missing collision

• Maar - Removed developer overhead callouts

• Suna - Adjusted collision on tarp

• Suna - Concrete bags no longer floating.

• Suna - Landscape no longer clipping into oil room

• Suna - Barrels in catwalk no longer floating

• Suna - Collision pass on A-Site

• Suna - Collision pass on newer objects added to the map

• Suna - Concrete bag on A-site no longer floating.

• Suna - Adjusted collision on A-short doorway which prevented players from passing through

• Khidi - Adjusted cover to remove head peak on back of A-site

• Khidi - Added invisible plane in-game to block bullets from missing blackface on tarp until pen.

• Khidi - Adjusted artifact rings to not be offset on B-site

• Khidi - Adjusted A-site rings to not clip into ground and be more visible.

• Volt - Fixed floating spawns and adjusted spawn placement

• Volt - Adjusted collision on concrete barriers to prevent players from hoping on to them

• Este - Made traversing up the broken rubble easier for players,

• Este - Adjusted collision for jacuzzi so player isn't stopped abruptly

• Este - Adjusted collision on flowers/plants to not block grenade damage

Bug fixes

• Fixed - Firearm hit effects not playing

• Fixed - Footstep audio can be heard globally when spectating

• Fixed - Unlimited number of tacticals can be holstered to arm

• Fixed - Reticle colors resetting after switching maps

• Fixed - Magazines becoming invisible once inserted into a firearm

• Fixed - Player shadows bleed through floor slabs

• Fixed - Scanner could finish being diffused when the player who started defusing it is dead