Early Access Patch Note ver.0.6.2.8

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.6.2.8

Bug Fix

After the update ver.0.6.2.1, the bug where the game was not progressing in the basic tutorial for new users has been fixed.

Thank you

