20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 7 July 2022

Test Branch - Endless Mode Hotfix #3. New Character Teaser

Patchnotes
Changes
  • Endless Mode: enemy scaling now scales exponentially instead of linearly.
  • Vision Range capped to 250%.
  • Saccade: Increase from stacking multiple Saccades changed from multiplicative to additive.
  • Stalwart Shield: Holy Shield cooldown decrease from stacking Stalwart Shield changed from multiplicative to additive.

New Character Coming Soon!

A new character, Yuki, will be coming later this week! I hope everyone is excited to meet her!

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

