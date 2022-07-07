Test Branch - Endless Mode Hotfix #3. New Character Teaser

Share · View all patches · Build 9075278 · Last edited 7 July 2022 – 01:59:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

Endless Mode: enemy scaling now scales exponentially instead of linearly.

Vision Range capped to 250%.

Saccade: Increase from stacking multiple Saccades changed from multiplicative to additive.

Stalwart Shield: Holy Shield cooldown decrease from stacking Stalwart Shield changed from multiplicative to additive.

New Character Coming Soon!

A new character, Yuki, will be coming later this week! I hope everyone is excited to meet her!

