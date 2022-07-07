Test Branch - Endless Mode Hotfix #3. New Character Teaser

Changes
- Endless Mode: enemy scaling now scales exponentially instead of linearly.
- Vision Range capped to 250%.
- Saccade: Increase from stacking multiple Saccades changed from multiplicative to additive.
- Stalwart Shield: Holy Shield cooldown decrease from stacking Stalwart Shield changed from multiplicative to additive.
New Character Coming Soon!
A new character, Yuki, will be coming later this week! I hope everyone is excited to meet her!
