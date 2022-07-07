-timebomb explosion area is smaller but now deals -10 damage xlevel

-new object interactions and physics related to timebomb explosion

-4 level run gamemode

-10 level run gamemode

-boss attack gamemode

-circlething in options

-random rain level

-random dark level

-sun attack (buy in store catalog for $1000 each)

-follow camera store item (buy in store catalog for $1000)

[ cammera will automatically follow 360 degree behind character ]

-no cost spread (buy in store catalog for $1000)

-attack select hud meneu

-count days on hud

-spike pits

-improved wall collision