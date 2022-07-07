 Skip to content

BURNER update for 7 July 2022

v1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-timebomb explosion area is smaller but now deals -10 damage xlevel
-new object interactions and physics related to timebomb explosion
-4 level run gamemode
-10 level run gamemode
-boss attack gamemode
-circlething in options
-random rain level
-random dark level
-sun attack (buy in store catalog for $1000 each)
-follow camera store item (buy in store catalog for $1000)
[ cammera will automatically follow 360 degree behind character ]
-no cost spread (buy in store catalog for $1000)
-attack select hud meneu
-count days on hud
-spike pits
-improved wall collision

