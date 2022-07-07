(Hot Fix) Update 1.05.13 Released

Dear PGM Users！

Thank you for you continued support of PGM.

We have now updated the default branch to 1.0.5.13.

This is a hot fix for 1.0.5.12 where we have received many reports of movement speed and gravity seems to be broken when changing FPS.

This seems to be caused by the fix "Jump speed now properly syncs with the current frame rate." that we attempted in 1.0.5.12.

As a hot fix, we have reversed this change back to as it was in 1.0.5.11 We will investigate further to pinpoint the root cause for our next patch.

As a result of this, the old issue "Jump height may fluctuate as FPS drops" may occur again for the time being.

We are terribly sorry for this inconvenience.

Please allow us some time to correct this. We really appreciate your patience!