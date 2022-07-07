 Skip to content

Ardor update for 7 July 2022

Update Notes for July 6th

Share · View all patches · Build 9075081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug where number on player's armor icon would change height while targeting an enemy with armor (credit FancyGames)

-Changed Lay Eggs attribute tooltip to mention that you click on turned enemies when you want them to move

