Content Update: EA 1.5! Keybinds, gameplay tweaks

Hey everyone!

I am putting out the most recent update! I've been working on some re-tooling in order to make more scenarios, but in the meantime I have added some customization options and other features:

Customization options:

You can now change they keybinds for all of the actions.

In addition to the biome selector, you can change things like map size and terrain height.

A new Fern plant type has been added! Ferns only grow in the shade and will die if left in the sun for too long.

I have reworked how seeds and roots work. As plants level up, you can increase the number of roots they have (click on them to see the menu). More roots keep the plants from drying out, but will also compete for water with other plants!

Seeds are more expensive to place, but you can now spawn them cheaply from an existing plant. (Use the wind to your advantage!)

I have added a Walking camera (default "J" key) where you can walk around with your furry or feathered friends. Press "J" again to go back to the normal camera.

Have fun in your little empire, and thanks to all of those who have left reviews!