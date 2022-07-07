 Skip to content

The Dream of Shadowlands Episode 2 update for 7 July 2022

Final Touch-Ups

Build 9074738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alrighty! I finally got my last major updates done for Episode 2. Biggest change besides random bug fixes is that all fully animated cutscenes are now done entirely by cel. I did a couple tweaks with art and code here and there in general really. Previously, the OST would also come up as a copyright claim if you tried to upload videos with the songs audible, but that has been fixed as well.

Updates from here on out will just be bug fixes and quality of life updates based on any feedback I receive from players. As far as I'm concerned, I am now happy with the end product. Hope you guys enjoy it!

