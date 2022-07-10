 Skip to content

Child of Lothian update for 10 July 2022

Child of Lothian Post-release Patch 2

Hey everyone! Today we are proud to release our second post release patch. We would like to thank the community for reporting bugs & providing feedback in game, but also in our community Discord. This patch would have not been possible without the massive amount of bug reports & feedback received.
https://discord.gg/QYBTtAPHYz

Bugs fixed in patch 1:

  • Fences not falling over.
  • Controller support not working.
  • Dialogue being too long to fit on the screen.
  • Some achievements not triggering.

