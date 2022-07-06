Small patch 1.33 now on beta branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1.33

Fixed an issue with the secret code spawning inside of paintings in dungeon type 3 in very rare cases.

Also, the scroll with the secret code will now only appear on a plain wall if there was no other position available (such as in a wardrobe or on a pillar).

Added the Spectral Mastery skill. This skill will cause full swings to fire a projectile causing a percentage of melee damage, on the condition that your character is at maximum HP.

This update will upgrade your savegames upon loading. That means you will get a new dungeon floor of the same level but your character and inventory will remain unchanged.

To opt into the beta branch right-click on Slasher's Keep in your Steam library, select Properties, click the Betas tab, then select the beta branch from the drop-down menu.

I'm sorry about that bug. To atone for my failing to notice it earlier I added another skill to the game.

Please let me know right here if you find anything unusual with this build. I'll test it some more and push it to the default branch in a few days.