2.1 Patch Notes

Added 'Primary Storage' flag to Town Center

When you remove buildings, blocks, or items, all of the items are refunded to the Town Center. But if players have multiple Town Centers, it can be confusing to know which one will receive the items. This patch introduces a new flag called 'Is Primary Storage' to Town Centers. This building will receive all refunded items.

Only one Town Center can be the Primary Storage, so if you check it on another Town Center, the original one will lose the flag. If you delete your Primary Storage, the next Town Center (in order of when they were built) will automatically be assigned.

Legacy maps will have this automatically checked on whichever Town Center was built first.

Reworked UI for inventory input / output options

Previously, if you clicked on a storage building's inventory slot you were presented with an option that cycled between 'Storage', 'Input', 'Output', and 'Disabled'. This was a bit confusing.

The purpose of this option is to let the player decide if the inventory slot should accept new items (say, you want to stop receiving a specific item), and if it outputs items it is holding (if you want the item to be preserved in shared storage for construction, and not taken away by workers/belts/trains/etc).

In the example above, the building will not receive any more Pears, but workers/belts/trains can remove them. Planks can be input into the building, but can only be removed by the player during construction, not by any in-game workers or gadgets.

Note, this can be very helpful if you want to create a buffer of construction items midway through a production chain! Just add a barn as a buffer, set the top few slots to 'Input' only. Those slots will fill up first and retain their items. Additional items will be added to the Input+Output slots, allowing them to be removed by workers & belts.

All legacy assignments map over like this, and actual behavior is unchanged:

Storage = Input & Output

Input = Input only

Output = Output only

Disabled = Neither

Misc Changes & Improvements

Item Slot detail panel can be resized

Fixed bug: Secondary Action Delete was not working on structures like Scaffold Blocks that occupy the entire block

Fixed bug: Research Cost Multiplier was not having any effect

Fixed bug: Research Panel not always updating to display newly unlocked recipes

Fixed bug: changing ‘Auto Configure’ checkbox on a pipe connector would not immediately re-draw the connector’s configuration panel to reflect the new options

Removed obsolete ‘Research Speed Modifier’ option from Global rules

Some recent minor patches:

2.0.1 2.0.2 2.0.3

Also, if you're enjoying the game & like these updates, don't forget to leave a review! : )