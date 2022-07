Update 1.5.5

[FIX] Freezing Window after Save or Reach the first Dungeon

[FIX] Fried fish and Iron wrong price

[FIX] Crafting weapon stop working after cooking

Update 1.5.1

[FIX] Music stop playing

[NEW] Included auto-cooking

Update 1.4.1

[FIX] Items in the inventory changing places for no reason after using consumable items

[ENH] Shop position changed to the right corner to allow using it with the inventory at the same time