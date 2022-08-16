Mission Update #1 – Available now!

TWO NEW MISSIONS

We're pleased to introduce two brand new random missions with this update, each offering a challenging scenario inviting you to come up with creative solutions.

Can you combat the flames and save all civilians?

Mission 1: Flaming Hot Breakfast

Take the challenge to fight a complex interior fire in a completely new setting, an American diner. This advanced challenge provides for fires in a huge kitchen of a restaurant – with all obstacles that come along with such a venue – and for fires in the populated dining area.

Will you get all guests to safety in time?

What will you focus on first when you get called to your very own Flaming Hot Breakfast?

Mission 2: Outback Warehouse

Discover an exciting new location: a huge warehouse, the biggest in the game thus far. The challenges of the Outback Warehouse will bring your game to a new level of complexity. Use your handy ladder trucks to find innovative and clever solutions to extinguish all fires and coordinate your team of firefighters. You have to learn in time where fires are stemming from, which doors or windows might be barred or open and where victims are located. These factors will never be the same in two games, so every session will provide unique challenges with different scenarios and objectives.

Will you master the Outback Warehouse?

EXPOSING RANDOM SEEDS

Did you like a random mission? Now you get to replay or share or it!

Every random mission session is fully unique, with a random seed being generated when loading them. With this update, we're exposing these random seeds, enabling you to share exciting seeds with other players or just write them down for yourself to replay the exact same mission configurations again as often as you like.

Will your friends rise up to the challenge?

NEW CHALLENGE SETTINGS

We're introducing new challenge settings which you can adjust in the lobby prior to loading a mission. Choose your favorite configuration to create a completely unique scenario, especially every time you replay a random mission - all thanks to our powerful combination of customization and random seed generation. How will you solve the challenges? What will your next replay look like? How will you engage against the fire? It's all up to you.

Hide Objective Indicators: Enable this setting to add an extra challenge as you will only see the indicators when being in close interaction range to the objectives.

Hide Victim Indicators: Where are the victims? Well, you gotta find out the hard way as their locations will be hidden and thus you must search for them more actively. But be aware: You also won't see the number of victims to be rescued anymore...

Establish Supply Line by Yourself: Prevent the AI firefighters from establishing a supply line at the beginning of a mission automatically - that's your job now…at least until you command the AI to do so.

Refill Empty Extinguisher: Your extinguisher went empty and you need a refill? Enable this setting to make them vanish once you have put them down as soon as they run dry - and head back to the truck where a newly prepared set is waiting just for you (with a respawn time of 3 minutes).

SKIP DRIVES

Yeah, we heard you - not everyone loved driving to a location far, far away every time they started their mission. We're now giving you the option to start a mission at site directly - also in single-player mode! However, you will have to complete that mission at least once to get access to the option to skip a drive!

VIPER OR T-REX – WHAT IS YOUR CHOICE?

We improved the quench radius of the Viper’s ladder nozzle, so from now on you must decide by yourself if the even more flexible ladder of the T-Rex or the improved quench radius of the Viper will be the best choice when it comes to the selection of the vehicles you want to use in a mission.

OTHER CHANGES

We've made some other smaller and bigger adjustments while also fixing a bunch of bugs to polish the game even further. Here's a comprehensive overview:

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue that made it possible to place the victim next to the stretcher (looked funny, though)

Fixed an issue that caused the character to not zoom out at times

Fixed an issue that blocked the mission from restarting after the character was incapacitated from fire damage while dropping a tool

Fixed an issue that made it possible to run while carrying a victim after having swapped a tool or hose with AI

MISSIONS

”Baptism Of Fire” (Intro Mission): Fixed an issue that caused the character to get stuck in the garage

“The Office Burn-Out”: Fixed a wrong collider at the outdoor stairs

“Unstable Rooftop”: Fixed a fire that continued to burn after it was already extinguished

“Behind the Fast Food”: Fixed a stuck spot at a bush after the player walks over it

“Office Moving Day”: Fixed a stuck spot at a bush after the player walks over it

“The Sound of Flames”: Fixed an issue that caused the fire location border to be partially missing

“Explosive Hot Dogs”: Fixed an issue that caused the trash bin to change its texture after the fire was quenched

”Inflaming of a Dumpster”: Fixed an invisible collision

”Burning News”: Fixed a tree that was hovering above the ground

”Wildfire Park”: Fixed an issue that caused the character to get stuck after hitting a trunk with the axe several times

AI

Changed AI to ensure they can’t trigger a chemical explosion. They now only try to avoid quenching these fire sources (which should hopefully make your lives much less dangerous...)

FIRE TRUCKS

Fixed a missing collision on the front bumper of the Rosenbauer Walk-In Rescue

Fixed an issue that caused the TP3 to not synchronize with the client in rare cases and to not move until the truck arrived on scene

Fixed an issue that caused the Viper & T-Rex Ladder to receive burn marks when overlapping with burned objects

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue that caused the saw to be inaudible for other players in multiplayer games

Fixed an issue that made the compartment unusable if two players opened it at nearly the same time

Fixed an issue that caused the flashlight sometimes not working for clients

WORLD, GRAPHICS & CINEMATICS

Fixed some nightly sky textures

Fixed an issue that caused graphical anomalies over water while driving to the fire scene at Lakeview Park

Fixed an issue that caused the victim's jacket to flicker when the flashlight is activated

Improved cutscene transition for a smoother experience

Fixed an issue that caused the intro cutscene to play in slow-motion when the player opens the command wheel

CONTROLS

Fixed an issue that caused the player to stop when using the command wheel with a gamepad

TRAININGS

Made the player invincible in every training mission

Fixed an issue that caused the instructions within the 'Squad command' training to be over put

TECHNICAL FRAMEWORK

Updated Unreal Engine to version 4.27

Reduced overall storage size by using Oodle Compression Texture Compression

Changed global illumination solution from LPV (Light Propagation Volumes) to SSGI (Screen Space Global Illumination)

Improved the mission loading times for a bunch of missions

Extended fire connector to tweak fire spreading through doors: Now, fire spreads also along walls through doors and not only along burnable floors

Rewrote custom navigation modifier to fix an infinite loading screen issue

Adjusted font setup to better support all languages (while also fixing a few localization issues)

Improved performance by exchanging opacity material with masked material

UI

Fixed an issue in the Intro Mission “Baptism Of Fire” that only displayed the option to go back in the pause menu after already having finished it successfully at least once

Changed the icon for new unlocked trucks

Fixed an issue that caused the objective GUI to be invisible when using "Start at location"

Fixed an issue that caused the Rescue Victim Icon to sometimes not disappear after the victim is rescued

Fixed an issue that made the pause menu to sometimes be accessible in the main menu

Fixed an issue that caused the remaining distance to be displayed in kilometers instead of miles – the player can now decide whether they want to see the remaining distance in kilometers or miles

Fixed an issue that displayed the wrong distance while driving

Fixed an issue that caused the blur to not vanish after a notification disappears

CRASHES

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred in multiplayer mode when a player character goes down while the command wheel is open

Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to restart the 'Establishing Hoses' training after blacking out due to a fire (it was actually never intended to die in these trainings, so we kinda fixed that, too...)

And not to forget: If you or your friends don’t own the game yet, don’t miss our current Steam Sale and get Firefighting Simulator – The Squad with a discount of 40%!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/420560/

Your Firefighting Simulator team