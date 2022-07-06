2.1.0 is out! Major update with new features!

The Machinist fixes/additions:

You can now rematch [spoiler]the secret boss[/spoiler] by accessing their Index page after defeating them. If you missed out on a certain achievement, now you can get it!

The sprites for the signs outside each Inn have been changed to say "HINT 1", "HINT 2", and "HINT 3", because players didn't realise they gave unique information.

The "E" button element in the top left of special Index pages has been fixed for controller users.

A scrap ore was misaligned in the west forest cave by one pixel. Fixed!

The beam of light in the south forest cave is now centred.

[spoiler]The individual pieces for The Machinist's laser pillar now spawn from inside his burrow rather than behind it.[/spoiler]

General fixes/additions:

The intro "STORY" screen has been updated to say "spinoff" instead of "fangame".

ATK+ and DEF+ now both use "5" in their descriptions. One of them used to say "five".

You will now be given the "Beastmaster" achievement even if you were given page(s) for free via the transition to The Machinist.

The "An Apple A Day" achievement can now be granted to players who had already picked all fruit in the free version of the game. Just play the Steam version and it'll be given.

Some people were missing out on the "What Now?" (all achievements) achievement due to being offline when the final one was achieved. This will now check whether you have all achievements upon boot-up of the game.

The "Pop Champ" achievement is now earned exclusively by defeating enemies in The Dead Forest.

MID-GAME SPOILER: [spoiler]BB in the south forest has been moved slightly so that he can be stood perfectly in front of. Was a bit annoying beforehand.[/spoiler]

Go, play, enjoy! Let us know if you run into any issues (because there probably will be some - we don't have much of an opportunity to test these updates!) and we will work hard to fix it up.

We are planning another major update, hopefully out by Friday but maybe on the weekend. 2.2 will add features that improve the gameplay experience for The Dead Forest, based on the amazingly useful feedback we have received since launch.

Keep playing, sharing, reviewing! I love watching videos, streams, and checking out fanart. It makes this all feel even more worthwhile.