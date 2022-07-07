Worlds to Explore

The latest version bring some new world content - specifically new locations of interest. Enhancing the world map is the focus of 0.4.x. The 0.2.x and 0.3.x mostly focused on skill and monsters, and while a number of different dungeon types were added, the improvements have mostly been on dungeon crawling.

A number of world locations you can visit and interact with were added: weapon smiths, armour smiths, alchemists, ranger camp, windmills and fairy groves. These add some depth to the world and are just the start of location other than dungeons that will be added to the game.

Currently the buildings act just like ones you can build in your town. You can upgrade them, shop, and such. This might change in the future, but we'll see how this works for now.

Expect more locations types to be added in the next few updates. Unfortunately you while save games should still work, you won't see any new world locations unless you start a new game.

Version 0.4.0 Changes