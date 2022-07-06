 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 6 July 2022

2022.7.7update

Share · View all patches · Build 9074150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

At the start of play, it is now possible to set the humanity of historical warlords to a random value instead of a fixed value.
If the castle owner is older than a certain age and there is a vacancy in the vassal frame, there is a low probability that the son warlord will join.
Added an executable project
Fixed a bug that sometimes the command in battle and the command in standby were displayed at the same time in battle.
*Other minor corrections

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link