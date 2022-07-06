2022.7.7update

At the start of play, it is now possible to set the humanity of historical warlords to a random value instead of a fixed value.
If the castle owner is older than a certain age and there is a vacancy in the vassal frame, there is a low probability that the son warlord will join.
Added an executable project
Fixed a bug that sometimes the command in battle and the command in standby were displayed at the same time in battle.
*Other minor corrections
