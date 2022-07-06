Build 0.170

-fixed possible bug with fabricator hanging

-added new materials and toon to flying quid enemies

-air break rotates player forwad

-balance and increase limb wobbling in space when drifing and unarmed

-Updated jellyboi ai for closer range on grounded targets

-increased jellyboi blast speed

-added visible enemy level label above health bar

-updated enemy level gen and modulation of health

-increased text size of goals in HUD