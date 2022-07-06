-fixed possible bug with fabricator hanging
-added new materials and toon to flying quid enemies
-air break rotates player forwad
-balance and increase limb wobbling in space when drifing and unarmed
-Updated jellyboi ai for closer range on grounded targets
-increased jellyboi blast speed
-added visible enemy level label above health bar
-updated enemy level gen and modulation of health
-increased text size of goals in HUD
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 6 July 2022
Build 0.170
