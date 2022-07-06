New enemies and ships!

Version 0.5550920355

🎯 [Act 1] Ten new enemy types have been added to act 1.

🎯 [UI] Many textures in the first act have been revised.

🎯 [Items] 12 new Vagrantis-type ships have been added to the loot table.

🎯 [Misc] The active tab in the storage and inventory is no longer changed if an item is dragged from that tab to another tab.

🎯 [Balance] Drone Hull has been increased. This only applies to new items.

🎯 [Bug fix] Interactions with cursor now works as expected with both portals and station platforms.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash bug related to the the weapon range calculation system.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with the item tooltip for fighter-class ships which could show a 0% bonus range to sensors/weapons/auxiliary items (0% should not be displayed).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to defeating campaign bosses in Continuum Events, which would end up triggering story dialogue.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with invisible capital ships in crowded Continuum Events.