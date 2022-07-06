 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 6 July 2022

Update 102.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9073725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wild Friends

-Hello Friends with the tests of yesterday we verified what is occurring with the servers we did some more optimization in it so that it can decrease but the constancies of the lag, we will be optimizing also animations, sky and materials of the game.

Game

  • We adjusted the bug of the Animal points that was being reset when the safe logout

Servers

  • Optimized servers that were overloading data above normal

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

