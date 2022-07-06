Many improvements, new fish species and venues

This update brings some improvements to the game.

Among other things, all maps have been revised because many fishing waters had problems with the sun in the morning and evening hours. The result is worth seeing!

On a trial basis, a subdivision of different fish species in different ponds has been implemented, which was not possible before (here in Finca Esperanza, Colombia).

Some bugs in the game statistics have been fixed. For example, there were always problems with double names such as eel and eel mother etc.

You can read about all the other changes in the game under "News / Changelog".

6 new fish species

Bicuda

Blue Fish

Mahseer

Nelma

Skygazer

Vampire Fish

13 New Venues

King-Mark-Caves(Guatemala)

A park for visitors with several caves. However, the game is only about the small pond.



Rice Paddies(Vietnam)

Very idyllic area with realistic looking mountains in the background.



Hue Citadel (Vietnam)

A conversion from my other game "Eve of Destruction - REDUX Vietnam". Here without shooting, but with fishing possibilities. I always wanted to know what swims around in these channels.



Beaver Lake(Canada)

There are no beavers here, it is an artificial park with a pond. By the way, the swan is a pedal boat from which you can fish.



Lake Condor(Peru)

El Condor Pasa ːsteammockingː



Lake Buyan (Indonesia)

Fish farming in a large lake. Fishing is possible both in the lake and in the fish breeding ponds.



Bora-Bora (Polynesia)

With inshore and deep-sea fishing, beach beauties and a forgotten buried bather ːsteammockingː



Rio Seco (Columbia)

Very murky water due to soil erosion. Nevertheless beautiful.



Rio Perquilauquen (Chile)

Small river in Chile with a ferry and a football pitch.

It takes a bit of practice to kick a ball, but it is great fun to score beautiful goals ːsteammockingː.

If you prefer fishing, you can of course do it on the river or on the ferry.



Donez (Ukraine)

Border river between Russia and Ukraine. In game you can see how it could work.



Finca Esperanza (Columbia)

Pond system with different fish species per pond.



House Of The Rising Sun (Cambodia)

According to the song of the same name, the house is in New Orleans, but here the sun shines so beautifully around the hut that the title simply had to be.



Namunyak (Kenya)

Fishing waters with a lot of African flair ːsteammockingː



Post10 Perpetuation in Halls Pond (USA)

Who doesn't know Post10? Be sure to search for him on YouTube and watch it!

I have set up a monument to him in the map "Halls Pond". With angry beavers and idiot with an excavator ːsteammockingː

