30XX 0.39 Patch Notes - July 6, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.39 is a smaller bugfix patch aimed at stitching up some of the issues that've popped up in the past few patches. We're hard at work on post-level-8 content behind the scenes, so we don't have much new content ready to show off for today!

Hope you're enjoying the summer and getting a little time off. Thanks for playing.

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES: