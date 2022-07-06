30XX 0.39 Patch Notes - July 6, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.39 is a smaller bugfix patch aimed at stitching up some of the issues that've popped up in the past few patches. We're hard at work on post-level-8 content behind the scenes, so we don't have much new content ready to show off for today!
Hope you're enjoying the summer and getting a little time off. Thanks for playing.
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
- Fixed Void Double's scythe hitbox (by increasing its size considerably - it was smaller/harder to hit with than it should have been.)
- Still Waters (Entropy Condition) now lets you change cores up until the first enemy of the next stage dies (so you can still swap Cores/Weapons if you forgot after the boss, but before the next stage really starts.)
- Autodrone + Crushing Void no longer sometimes spawns an additional Void inside the bigger one. Additionally, the larger Void is no longer sometimes consumed by nearby shields.
- Eye for an Eye (Entropy Condition) no longer triggers on Exploding Barrels in Dustria.
- Fixed a super-old issue causing some "delayed projectiles" to deal damage before they appear (the big notable one being Zen Primus' ground slam upward fire).
- Autoloader will now correctly prevent you from manually switching Weapons (which negated the prototype's penalty).
- Verdant Shard (Penumbra Green Stained Glass) Void duration reduced to 30 sec (from 60).
- Absolution base Void duration reduced to 15 seconds (from 20).
- Absolution's Voids no longer collide with one another or get stuck on walls. Generally improved their movement. (They're now a little faster vertically, too.)
- Reclassified Orbital Barrier so it will properly trigger "Defend" effects instead of "Wall Collision" effects on enemy projectiles. (This also fixes an interaction issue where Experiment 9's shuriken throws wouldn't be completely blocked by Orbital Barrier.)
- Fixed Oxjack's dash-barrier not properly triggering Defend effects.
- Fixed Soul Scrapper's description (Aug pickups reduce Max HP by 1, not 2.)
- Picking up Boss Powers no longer triggers Soul Scrapper's health reduction.
- Cursed Wounds is now limited to rank 1 in Daily Challenges.
- Fixed Sacred Spines displaying +5 damage at rank 2 (instead of +4).
- Fixed Earthmetal Plating not properly disabling the effects of Dracopent's Bound and Excitement Engine.
- Fixed two missing Prototype icons.
- Fixed Dracopent's Pride + Resonant Chestplate displaying "1" on a life-restoring kill (even though it restored 2 HP).
- Deconstructor's Might is no longer affected by Vibrodevourer.
- Fixed Toy Beam not properly costing negative CP.
- Barbarian's Resolve now properly grants converted Health on level change (instead of Armor) when combined with Armorative Plating.
- Owlhawk and Vagrant Body Cores are now subject to checks that reduce healing received.
- Picking up System Restore now removes stacks of Autoloader on the player (if you have any).
- Fixed an issue causing Violence Enhancer to misbehave.
- Fixed an issue with Vibrodevourer causing it to not properly reduce the damage of Powers when out of NRG.
- Fixed an issue with Vibrodevourer and Forgotten Memento leading to negative NRG values.
- Fixed an issue causing Next-Level teleporters to be blank as the client in online co-op.
- Fixed an issue causing Nina's P2 color to not display properly.
- Fixed an issue causing Hoot Omega's Large Whirl to not display properly as the client.
- Fixed an issue causing Void Double to deactivate when the player's gravity flips.
- Fixed an issue causing lategame Dustria enemies to sometimes use the wrong color shader (causing things to appear green that shouldn't be green).
- Fixed an issue with Surging Lubricant's info/name display in some languages.
