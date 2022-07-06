The first update is complete!

The repaired and optimized parts are as follows:
-
Text display of the opening UI, base dialogue information and other parts, and picture definition improvement;
-
Increased the laser aiming of pistols and rifles;
-
Added "System Settings", including: moving mode (following the direction of the handle, following the direction of the head, smooth rotation), on-off transient, picture quality Settings, volume Settings, handle vibration switch, support for different types of handles, etc.
-
Missing collision bug in some scenes (resulting in falling into space)
-
"Prologue" added 4 instant resurrection dormancy pods. You will be resurrected in the nearest dormancy pod immediately after you die (no need to start from scratch!). ;
Changed files in this update