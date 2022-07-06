 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wandering in space update for 6 July 2022

The first update is complete!

Share · View all patches · Build 9073434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The repaired and optimized parts are as follows:

  1. Text display of the opening UI, base dialogue information and other parts, and picture definition improvement;

  2. Increased the laser aiming of pistols and rifles;

  3. Added "System Settings", including: moving mode (following the direction of the handle, following the direction of the head, smooth rotation), on-off transient, picture quality Settings, volume Settings, handle vibration switch, support for different types of handles, etc.

  4. Missing collision bug in some scenes (resulting in falling into space)

  5. "Prologue" added 4 instant resurrection dormancy pods. You will be resurrected in the nearest dormancy pod immediately after you die (no need to start from scratch!). ;

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link