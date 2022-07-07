New Content for The Quarry! July 7 Update

Ready to revisit the summertime horrors of The Quarry with your friends and outfit the playable counselors in a retro style? Today's update to The Quarry includes the new online multiplayer mode called Wolf Pack, which lets a host player invite up to seven friends with access to the game so the whole group can vote on key decisions. How will your Wolf Pack fare when confronted with danger in The Quarry?

'80s Throwback Character Outfits DLC are also now available for owners of the Deluxe Edition of The Quarry, and are available for separate purchase. Now your counselors' attire can capture the tubular 'tude of the 1980s, letting you look totally rad as you run for your life.

Here's a complete list of the changes included with this update: