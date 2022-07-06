Dota 2 Update - 7/6/2022 (ClientVersion 5356)

We think Dota is best played as a group with friends. To encourage this style of play we're introducing a few experimental changes with the patch today to improve overall match quality for these kinds of games:

Full parties are now permitted to match against any valid opposing team, and are no longer required to match against a full party in ranked.

Adjusted matchmaking tuning to make finding a game as a full party faster.

Full parties may now all chat "gg" to surrender a match after 30 minutes of game time with the same 10 second countdown and cancel UI as in pro games. This is scored as a loss.