 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 6 July 2022

Dota 2 Update - 7/6/2022 (ClientVersion 5356)

Share · View all patches · Build 9073179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We think Dota is best played as a group with friends. To encourage this style of play we're introducing a few experimental changes with the patch today to improve overall match quality for these kinds of games:

  • Full parties are now permitted to match against any valid opposing team, and are no longer required to match against a full party in ranked.
  • Adjusted matchmaking tuning to make finding a game as a full party faster.
  • Full parties may now all chat "gg" to surrender a match after 30 minutes of game time with the same 10 second countdown and cancel UI as in pro games. This is scored as a loss.

Extra notes

View Dota2 game tracking changes `8b2ab1ba97` for this build on GitHub

No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link