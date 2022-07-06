Gameplay enhancement - Version 0.90a is out!

We have been looking for a while to improve the shield mechanic, and today, we are introducing the first phase of the shield enhancement in 3 areas:
It was tough to know when the shield was almost depleted, and many times the player was taken by surprise and respawned at the last activated Obelisk without understanding what happened. Therefore, we have drastically improved the feedback when the shield is low so that the player can take evasive action.
When the shield implant is created, the player automatically gets some shield based on the difficulty level. (Easy 75%, Normal 50%, and Hard 25%) for a better gaming experience.
After an emergency teleport (manual or automatic), the shield partially refills based on the difficulty level (same value as above), as this prevents the player from starting gathering resources to replenish the shield right away.
More New Features
- Drainer-Commander shields utilization has been harmonized through various types of Drainers.
- Tornadoes are now susceptible to energy balls instead of psionic orbs to limit the psionic usage to the Drainers and their technologies.
- Some objectives wording was changed to limit spoiling some story elements. We will not tell you which ones as it would spoil the surprise ;-)
- New messages were added when activating emitters to increase feedback.
- The energy ball weapon is automatically selected to reduce confusion when unlocking the energy ball implant.
Fixed Bugs
- Turrets now have restricted shooting angle range, preventing them from firing through walls.
- Some objects were missing the capacity to be scanned.
- Some icons in the scanning tab of the journal were updated.
- Shield recharge interrupted by saving/load operation corrected
- Improper resource respawns fixed.
Known Issues
- Sometimes the battle sound will keep playing after killing all enemies. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.
- Materials on the TRX IV to be redone.
- The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.
- Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.
- Aspects of the skill tree management are missing content.
Changed files in this update