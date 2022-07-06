DEAD 2 Beta Spawn Speed Changes LIVE

Hey, just a quick "update". Fixed the ability to... well play the beta and now you can if you didn't know how to fix it already. I changed the speed of enemies spawning. Let me know if it is a fair/fun speed. Yes, enemies stop spawning at a certain point. Why? Because I testing if this is a good speed for spawning. It if it is I can keep going... if it's not then I can potentially make it faster.