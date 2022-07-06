 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEAD update for 6 July 2022

DEAD 2 Beta Spawn Speed Changes LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 9073058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, just a quick "update". Fixed the ability to... well play the beta and now you can if you didn't know how to fix it already. I changed the speed of enemies spawning. Let me know if it is a fair/fun speed. Yes, enemies stop spawning at a certain point. Why? Because I testing if this is a good speed for spawning. It if it is I can keep going... if it's not then I can potentially make it faster.

Changed depots in dead2_playtests branch

View more data in app history for build 9073058
George Hennens Depot 952701
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link