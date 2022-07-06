1.0.3 - Aim Assist

After studying initial player feedback, I'm happy to announce the following changes to Bubble Shot:

By clicking the crosshair button, or pressing the 'up' arrow on your keyboard, you'll be able to see a target line. This should help us make more difficult shots and bounce off walls more effectively.

While introducing this feature, I was able to improve the accuracy of the bubble launcher itself too.

There are also changes to the bubbles which we are given to shoot. From now on, there will always be two different colours of bubbles queued for the launcher (unless there is only one colour of bubble remaining in the game area!).

Thanks for leaving your comments and reviews, it helps me make improvements to the Bubble Shot experience!