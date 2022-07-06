 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RENEGADE update for 6 July 2022

Alpha 2.1: General housekeeping

Share · View all patches · Build 9072561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Respawn button from ingame settings menu will now be disabled for 20 seconds upon use. This to prevent spamming the button excessively in the event someone can't take a beating.

  • Fixed some earpr0n issues, likely there's more of them. Just fixed the ones I noticed during test sessions of the FOV slider + function

  • Added a tooltip to the donation button

  • Added sounds to the donation button

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link