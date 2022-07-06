-
Respawn button from ingame settings menu will now be disabled for 20 seconds upon use. This to prevent spamming the button excessively in the event someone can't take a beating.
Fixed some earpr0n issues, likely there's more of them. Just fixed the ones I noticed during test sessions of the FOV slider + function
Added a tooltip to the donation button
Added sounds to the donation button
RENEGADE update for 6 July 2022
Alpha 2.1: General housekeeping
