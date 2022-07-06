Update 6.5 - More Adventure Mode

Leaderboard
A leaderboard is now available for the new Adventure game mode. It shows all time records as well as records set only in the last 7 days.
Also, some Adventure mode related bugs were fixed.
All changes:
- Adventure mode leaderboard is now available
- half tiles from boxes modifier now works correctly
- missing modifier description added
- fixed a bug that made activating Zen Mode in other game modes possible
- Zen Mode doesn't have a lighthouse button anymore
- fixed a case where you could end an Adventure level without marking it as completed
- saving an adventure level and continuing it twice doesn't break the game now
- modifiers in Adventure mode now save and load correctly
Changed files in this update