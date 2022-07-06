 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zen World update for 6 July 2022

Update 6.5 - More Adventure Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 9072517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leaderboard

A leaderboard is now available for the new Adventure game mode. It shows all time records as well as records set only in the last 7 days.

Also, some Adventure mode related bugs were fixed.

All changes:
  • Adventure mode leaderboard is now available
  • half tiles from boxes modifier now works correctly
  • missing modifier description added
  • fixed a bug that made activating Zen Mode in other game modes possible
  • Zen Mode doesn't have a lighthouse button anymore
  • fixed a case where you could end an Adventure level without marking it as completed
  • saving an adventure level and continuing it twice doesn't break the game now
  • modifiers in Adventure mode now save and load correctly
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link