Minor update

Information (such as rumours) now has its own tab.
Removed moods and vehicles from the inventory tab.
-- They're always visible in the equipment tab anyway.
Added a mouse hover note for items that contribute to Current stash[i].
Removed some more items from the [i]Current stash[i] calculation.
-- It's now more or less only consumables: ammo, pills, medical supplies, food, etc.
Adjusted the stats on the [i]Breast binding[i].
Two new bags to buy on Gamble Street.
Tweaked up the value of sorting junk, spares and components.
Limited the size of junk dealing contracts.
-- Existing ones will drop each week until they're in line.
You can now switch to managing money and prices daily with the fuel depot if you want.
-- Wait until you're next weekly tally to switch.
There's a tiny bit more for Irene.
There's a little bit more stuff in the Projects.
[i]Current stash no longer contributes to Carrying weight while you're in the gym.
-- So you shouldn't need to take off bags, etc., to work out.
Made a performance increase when drawing cards.
New artwork.
Fixed a bug on Overburdened.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.
Changed files in this update