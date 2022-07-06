Minor update

Information (such as rumours) now has its own tab.

Removed moods and vehicles from the inventory tab.

-- They're always visible in the equipment tab anyway.

Added a mouse hover note for items that contribute to Current stash[i].

Removed some more items from the [i]Current stash[i] calculation.

-- It's now more or less only consumables: ammo, pills, medical supplies, food, etc.

Adjusted the stats on the [i]Breast binding[i].

Two new bags to buy on Gamble Street.

Tweaked up the value of sorting junk, spares and components.

Limited the size of junk dealing contracts.

-- Existing ones will drop each week until they're in line.

You can now switch to managing money and prices daily with the fuel depot if you want.

-- Wait until you're next weekly tally to switch.

There's a tiny bit more for Irene.

There's a little bit more stuff in the Projects.

[i]Current stash no longer contributes to Carrying weight while you're in the gym.

-- So you shouldn't need to take off bags, etc., to work out.

Made a performance increase when drawing cards.

New artwork.

Fixed a bug on Overburdened.

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.