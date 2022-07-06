Content Update:

Updated 25 scripts in historical mode, some scripts need to be adjusted later

Mechanism:

When a unit's morale falls below 40 in a non-dangerous area, it increases to 40

The cap for military consolidation has been adjusted to be related to the current rank and military academy

Optimization:

Optimized map display in Settings interface

The color of the dispute resolution shall be marked in red

Added additional information about the legion technology upgrade

Select Free Conquest, Select History, map editor for load operation optimization

Optimized unit trim settlement

Bug fix: