armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 6 July 2022

0.9.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9072480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content Update:
Updated 25 scripts in historical mode, some scripts need to be adjusted later

Mechanism:
When a unit's morale falls below 40 in a non-dangerous area, it increases to 40
The cap for military consolidation has been adjusted to be related to the current rank and military academy

Optimization:
Optimized map display in Settings interface
The color of the dispute resolution shall be marked in red
Added additional information about the legion technology upgrade
Select Free Conquest, Select History, map editor for load operation optimization
Optimized unit trim settlement

Bug fix:

  • Fixed a bug where players could attack inconsistently in free formations
    Fixed a bug where players could right-click when not selected
    Fixed a bug where player morale could not be restored
    Fixed some general dialogue issues
