New Update: Underground Visuals, Blue Mushrooms, New Sounds and Human-Made Music

The terraforming process of Mars is ongoing on so many levels - that, of course, includes things happening below the surface.

Thanks to advanced technological tools (courtesy of the I.L.L.U.M.I.N.A.T.I.), this process is mostly automated and unsupervised by human or feline observers - most likely, it's driven by machine learning models.

That results in all kinds of surprises! For one, just this week, the engineers operating under the ground have spotted tiny glowing blue mushrooms, emerging from deeper, uninhabited levels of Mars.

They look very pretty and help find a way in the dark, but the scientists of KOTOVOD Learning Factory urge Mars residents to not try to pick or consume them in any form. The side effects from eating those mushrooms are yet to be studied, but it is already known that they can make one's heels turn blue. Last but not least, their taste is just disgusting.

What other surprises does the future hold for KOTOVOD engineers? Subscribe to 'KOTOVOD Worker' to be the first one to know! Until we meet again!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory/

v0.11.78 Released!

Underground art improved with smoother and prettier visuals

New interface sounds

1 new track in the soundtrack, this time - written by an acutal human being

Bug fixes

Performance optimization

Hey, let's discuss how you like all this stuff, shall we? Drop us a line:

And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



----------------------

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here