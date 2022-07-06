Changes to Mutations | 13th King of the Hill Season Results

This is a pretty minor update. We're super focused on getting version 1.0 released, so all we did here was buff the least popular mutations before moving on.

By the way, puny humans: don't forget that the Steam Summer Sale is still happening right now, so take advantage of the chance to get 20% off!

Changes to Mutations

Explosive Attack: 60 ->100 damage;

For Shooters: 10->15 damage.

For Shooters: 10->15 damage. Human Projectile: cooldown 16s -> 12s;

Second Chance: 20% -> 35% chance;

Vengefulness: damage bonus 50 -> 80;

Health Link: Cultists health bonus 100% -> 200%;

What a Spark!: 160 -> 240 damage;

Strike a Light: 210 -> 420 damage;

Napalm: 300 -> 500 damage;

Last Word: duration 40s -> 20s;

Armor bonus 40 -> 70;

Armor bonus in Brawl mode 30 -> 50.

Armor bonus 40 -> 70; Armor bonus in Brawl mode 30 -> 50. Fixed Thunder Lance dealing trice as much damage as Mages' lightning.

Also, the "Deja Vu" button now brings you back to the beginning of the level before the text event. However, the "randomness" included in several events will still have the same result.

It's time to wrap up the thirteenth King of the Hill season

WINNERS:

🥇 Izard

🥈 Lectrice

🥉 AwesomeFool

Congratulations to the winners. All three will receive Despotism 3k Steam keys and the Despot’s Game soundtrack. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

The 14th season starts now and ends on July 27 at 6 PM CEST.

