Update v3.0.619.2504 - Changelog

We have another patch ready for you, this one includes more fixes and potential fixes for some tank related bugs. We have also implemented some more QoL changes with the ability to select microphone input under the Audio tab of the game settings menu. This update also brings back the Chinese localization to the game.

We have also deployed some other smaller miscellaneous fixes and will continue through this week and next week with more updates.

50% off Post Scriptum during Steam Summer Sale

This offers runs until the sale ends on July 7th

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.619.2504

Potential fixes for issues with Armoured vehicles disappearing, breaking and becoming desynced.

Added the ability to select microphone input in the Settings menu under Audio.

Disabled respawning when in spectator mode to fix a case where it was possible to softlock yourself.

Added a Chinese friendly font. (Thanks to False_Anomaly within the modding community for their contribution to this)

Re enabled Chinese language (Traditional and Simplified)

Language selection is now a dropdown menu to make it cleaner.

Fixed an issue where the map would sometimes get stuck enlarged.

Smoothed the turret speed progress bar.

Fixed double reload sound in tanks.

Fixed missing wall at train terminal in Arnhem

Fixed incorrect floor texture in building on Velmolen

Fixed new foliage clipping through buildings in Dinant

Fixed haybales clipping through barn on Doorwerth

Gave birch cluster foliage bush collision in Doorwerth

Increased Cromwell Turret speed from 10 degrees a second -> 20 degrees a second



