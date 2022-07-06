The Game Master plushie has arrived

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The best friend you can really trust is here to keep you company when the lights go out.

Our Game Master plushie is here! Made by Makeship, designed by the Deceit devs, this soft and scary buddy is the perfect addition to your home. He’ll help keep those Terrors at bay, although he was the one to create them in the first place 👀. Your pre-order also comes with an exclusive in-game emblem!

He even has his very own advert!

Support World Makers and Deceit by pre-ordering your Game Master plushie today - the campaign ends 27th July.