 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deceit update for 6 July 2022

The Game Master plushie has arrived

Share · View all patches · Build 9072012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The best friend you can really trust is here to keep you company when the lights go out.

Our Game Master plushie is here! Made by Makeship, designed by the Deceit devs, this soft and scary buddy is the perfect addition to your home. He’ll help keep those Terrors at bay, although he was the one to create them in the first place 👀. Your pre-order also comes with an exclusive in-game emblem!

He even has his very own advert!

Support World Makers and Deceit by pre-ordering your Game Master plushie today - the campaign ends 27th July.

Buy it now from the Makeship website

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 9072012
Deceit Content Depot 466241
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link