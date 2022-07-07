Fast Food - Update Notes

Hello recruits,

Your food bites back in Have a Nice Death's Fast Food update

This marks the second official update for Have a Nice Death and there’s plenty more doom and destruction in store. You are invited to gorge yourself to death on all the disgustingly delicious new content the game has to offer. This includes a brand-new world overrun by deadly fast-food creatures, plus new enemies and spells. The Fast Food update also introduces new difficulty modes, weapon exchanges, “quality-of-death" fixes and exciting new paths for players to discover

Have a Nice Death is in Early Access which means we’ve got our team working our fingers to the bone on our plans and your feedback (on Steam, Discord). We expect to keep adding new content for the game, which we will be releasing in regular updates throughout the next months.

Here are the list of changes for our Fast Food Update!

IMPORTANT

Here’s the list of important info/bugs you need to know for this update:

* Localization: * We keep adding new texts (gameplay, UI, Dialogs), but it could take some time to translate everything in all 10 languages of the game. Localization will be regularly updated.

About Crashes: We are aware that crashes occurred on specific integrated graphics cards and our devs are working to find a proper fix. The problem seems to be an issue with Intel's GPU drivers and DirectX11. Please, before playing, check if your drivers are up to date. And if you still have the issue, we added compatibility with DirectX12 which seems to fix the problem on some GPUs. This option can be activated by adding the following command in the "Game Launch Options" of the game on Steam: -force-d3dx12

Known Bug: The player can't go through the one way, it makes the animation of jumping up while trying to go through the one way. It happens randomly (but it’s very rare), in no-specific floor. In this case, please, quit your run and reload your save.



SPECIAL THANKS

We want to give a special shout-out to the dedicated and incredible members of our community that help our team by reporting bugs, feedback and give interesting ideas.

Note: ːsteamthumbsupː indicates a change inspired by community feedback!

NEW CONTENT

Here's a list of new things you can expect to see with this update!

A New World: Toxic Food-Processing Department (World 2 -2)

* Full Access to Toxic Food-Processing Department: * The Toxic Food-Processing Department is the blighted icing on the funeral cake of Death, Inc. The main branch is a tremendous blend of all of Waldo Burger’s infrastructures, the famous fast-food restaurant chain, which delights mortal children and grown-ups. Supervised by the strange "Waldo", the animatronic Sorrow, cookery Minions have to seep in our day-to-day meals. The slow but steady junkfood venom spreads in delicious pastries packed in joyous colors. The fresh salad box Sweet Summer hides in its supposedly "green" French dressing the worst essences to driving you nuts. Even the French fries want you dead. In the end, when you'll be drowning in salt, sugar, and fat, asking for more.

5 new enemies: Burgeww - This big burger will throw his tomato to hit you and has a big appetite - even for his allies. Waldo Box - The famous Waldo Box still contains mayonnaise sauce that pulls you closer. And even after being eliminated, it drops a French fry… Careful around that one. Sweetart - This candy jar has strong arms that can reach you at a distance. If not, this enemy can throw candies in the air that rain from above. Bubbaboom - Careful, the bubble can explode at any time and this enemy will fall on you. Hara-Kola - This skilled enemy will give you a hard time and won’t hesitate to kill himself and spread his dangerous soda liquid.

A new Thanager (Mini Boss): Pierce Gorske - A stealthy ninja burger who fires toothpicks at his enemies.

A new Sorrow (Boss): Waldo - The official mascot for Death Inc’s wildly popular fast-food franchise and oversees the Toxic Food-Processing Department atop giant mechanized spider legs. To get past this deceptively friendly robot, players will need to avoid his wild chainsaw attacks and deadly soda blasts.

Candice, our deceptively sweet confectionary assassin, has been promoted to the Toxic-Food Processing Department (She has been replaced in the previous department by another new Thanager).

Gameplay Features

* ːsteamthumbsupː Difficulty Modes (gallery wall in the Lobby): * Those who are skilled enough to beat Have a Nice Death will unlock new difficulty modes which feature a variety of modifiers and rewards to make things even more challenging.

Choose Your Path: * Upon completing special challenges, players can now choose a department to visit after defeating a Sorrow, each of which provide bonuses to a specific curse tree.

Weapon Selling: * Players can head to the Shop to sell weapons for additional Soulary.

World 4: Addictions Department

* A new Thanager (Mini Boss): * Lambert Heisenberg - As well known as for his scheming as for his fatal kicks.

Weapons

* 4 Spells: * Frostbreeze - Send a tornado and slows enemies.

EyeSpy - Summon a big watching eye that shoots enemies.

Frostoxic - Make ice stalagmites that impale enemies.

Stormoath - A big projectile that appears above enemies and strikes them.

1 Cloak: Dark Star - A mace with a 2 hit combo.



Curses

* New systems have been added to Curses: * Cloakswish - Do an action when launching a Cloak attack.

SpellSling - Do an action when launching a Spell attack.

Refinement - Applies an effect when a Scythe or Cloak hit an enemy.

Over +50 new Curses, such as: * Daring (red): * Knave of Swords - Summons a small flying scythe that acts as a bodyguard. And My AXE! - Cloakswish launches an axe. Treason to Live - Gain 25% chances of dealing Backstab. Innovation (blue): With Jocelyn’s Compliments - Gain +1 max HP every time you leave the elevator. Faster, Faster! - Dash's cooldown is reduced by 15%. Millanima Puzzle - Gain a maximum of +1 additional Anima(s). Excellence (green): It’s on Mark! - Entering a Shop grants you a 15 HP Heal. Fetch, Pitbook! - Sorrows killed grants you +25% Mana regen. Arcane Barbs - SpellSling launches darts.



Refill the Fridge

* Since we have reduced the number of Soulary the player gets, we thought we should give freedom to the player on how they spend it. The fridge can now be refilled after being used. But, same as the Anima fountain, the price increases after each use.

End of Run Screen

* ːsteamthumbsupː Display an additional menu that summarizes the run with floors, weapons, upgrades, etc.

Added descriptors to challenges.

Lore

* Added +340 lines of dialog (NPC and Boss fights).

ːsteamthumbsupː Have you met Claude?

Mini events: April Fools, Rallye Koffee.

Possibility to unlock description 2 in the Worker Guide for some enemies and NPCs.

Miscellaneous

* Added 23 Contracts.

Added a Slow status effect: * The affected unit has its base walk & dash speed reduced.

Worker Guide entries for the new enemies, spells, NPC, and Bosses.

Added possibility to manually move the camera with the right stick.

GAMEPLAY

We have implemented new updates and bug fixes in response to player feedback during Early Access. In addition, gameplay has been rebalanced in the form of Cloak cooldowns, Shop changes, and further adjustments.

Soulary

* Reduced the overall Soulary gain and increased Shop prices to make purchase decisions more meaningful. * This is signifigantly offset by the new Weapon Selling feature.

Jocelyn’s Contracts

* We decided to reduce the number of choices and Contracts. This way, initially there are only easy choices for new players and you must unlock the hard choices: * Reduce starting choice to 2.

Reduce maximum number of Contract to 3.

Replaced 2 unlocks of maximum Contract number to add more choice.

Changed many contracts.

Weapon Improvement

ːsteamthumbsupː Most of the Cloak weapons have been buffed in order to rebalance the builds. Some of them have a very low cooldown to avoid disproportionate builds with stronger spells.

Thanagers & Sorrows

* A lot of rebalancing has been made with bosses. Due to the increase HP the player gets after a boss, all bosses after Brad (World 01) have gained a significant damage buff. * Ex: Camille Flage now deals at least 30 damage per hit.

Curses

* Many Curses, mostly the Excellence curses (green) with spell damage, have been rebalanced.

Curse UI Rework: * Changed the Curse tree presentation and Curses selection UI.

BALANCE

Thanagers

* Will Hung * Mega attack Damage from 8 to 12.

Damage from 12 to 10.

Leon Clean Damage from 6 to 15. Projectile damage from 6 to 10.

Slyma * Damage from 16 to 20. Projectile damage from 11 to 17.

Baron HP from 1200 to 1550. Damage from 10 to 18. Melee damage to 12 to 18.

X4-H HP from 1200 to 1400. Damage from 10 to 20.

Candice * HP From 3500 to 2000. Damage from 20 to 15.

Denzel Damage from 10 to 25. Projectile damage from 10 to 20.

Camille Damage from 20 to 30. Projectile damage from 5 to 20.



Sorrows

* Brad * Damage from 10 to 15.

Projectile damage from 10 to 15.

Gordon * HP from 2400 to 2650. Damage from 15 to 20. Projectile damage from 12 to 15.

Krank * Hp from 3800 to 4200. Damage from 15 to 20.

Maxxx Hp from 6000 to 4600. Damage from 15 to 30. Projectile damage from 10 to 20.

Major Damage from 20 to 35. projectile damage from 20 to 30.



Weapons

* Scythe * Change charge attack timing. Remove second charge level.

Charge attack from 25 to 34.

Fury stun less (-50 %).

Boomerang Damage from 8 to 15. Fury damage from 10 to 20. Reduce number of hits.

Hammer A Cooldown from 5.5 to 1.

Dagger A Damage from 30 to 5. Add multi hit to base attack.

Zweihander A Damage from 75 to 65. Cooldown from 2.5 to 0.8.

Sword A Cooldown from 2.8 to 1.5.

Spear Fury damage from 20 to 35. Up attack damage from 25 to 20. Damage from 25 to 20. Fix one bug to dealt one additional instance of damage. Cooldown from 5 to 2.

Hammer Decrease attack duration by 0.05s.



Curses

* Danger : Overtraining * Damage from 3 to 7.

Danger : Heavy Lifting * Damage from 5 to 10.

Danger : Jog On Damage from 1 to 4.

Danger : Belligerent Spooksmen Damage from 5 to 8.

Danger : Belligerent Ghost * Damage from 3 to 5.

Danger : Belligerent Petrolls * Damage from 5 to 10.

Danger : Beefy Books * HP from 10 to 20.

Danger : Beefy Ghost * HP from 15 to 40.

Danger : Wild Promotion * HP from 250 to 500.

Danger : Revolting Sorrows * HP from 500 to 100.

Rebalancing Green curses * They were clearly too strong, due to DEATH PRIEST! Death Priest is now only obtainable at the top of the tree.

BUG FIXES

Don’t hesitate to report bugs with the User Report interface!

Contract "Now Flail - Good Deal - Now Take 30 DMG" does not unlock flail in the Technical Room.

Contract "Defeat the first Sorrow without taking damage" gives the reward even if you fail the contract.

Temporary collectible effect (Mana+ or Def+) became permanent after reloading save.

The same weapon can be found twice (Stelas and Shop).

Brad's Fly Stomp attack lasts significantly longer when the Player stands on the edge of the Arena.

Player can use Effortless 3.0 when performing attack leading to animation issues.

Obtaining the "Blindfolded" penalty leads to issues with the Fury attack.

Miscellaneous fix for correct UI display in ultra wide resolution (Contractor, Frenzy effect …).

Miscellaneous fix about input display (Options menu and in game).

Options : Volume Bars become pixelated on low values.

UI issues during in game camera zoom.

Technical Room Price curse is not applied on Ganglion-X4 Spell.

“Soul Sucker” Curse heals more than intended.

Lvl2 upgrade of the Ganglion-X4 gives nothing.

Boomerang-Hex does not break stelas.

Effortless 3.0 is behind an art element in the Garden.

Inconsistency between a lamp light and light beam.

Pipe ends floating at World 2.

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

As you can add your feedback/bugs on the Steam forum of the game, you can also join our official Have a Nice Death Discord server. You will meet a bunch of nice people who can help you with the game and who are more than ready to discuss ideas and critiques about Have a Nice Death with you.

We were amazed by the quantity AND the quality of your chef-d’oeuvre. Between this update and the last one, we count about +500 fanart from our community (Discord, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit etc.). That’s insane! Of course, we can’t share all of them, but here’s a glimpse of talent:

