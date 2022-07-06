Update, Version 20220706



English

On July 6th, 2022, around 4:50 am in GMT+8, Yui is gone.

In the game's credit file, I moved her name from the "special thanks" section to the "in memory of" section. Goodbye.

A friendly ghost named "Yui" may now randomly appear near the Queensmouth Church.

She can do something similar to the Yui we just lost, such as providing random images of kittens and puppies. (Some functions are based on 3rd party Web APIs for 2 reasons: 1, to avoid the game folders becoming super huge. 2, to avoid any copyright issues of those images.)

Some of her dialogs are not localized from English to other languages. That is intended.

Added one new playable male character variation.

简体中文

在2022年7月6日凌晨4点50分左右(GMT+8), Yui离开了我们。

我把她从游戏制作人员名单的"special thanks"中移动到了"in memory of"之中，再见了。

在王后镇教堂附近加入了一个随机出现的友好的名叫Yui的幽灵。

她可以做一些和我们刚刚失去的Yui相似的事情，比如提供给我们随机的猫猫和狗狗的图片。（部分功能基于第三方的网络API。因为两个原因：1，防止游戏文件夹体积过大。2，避免使用这些图片导致的版权问题。）

她的部分对白没有从英语本地化到其它语言，这是故意的。

新增了一种新的可用的男性角色造型。