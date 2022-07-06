Beta Update(v1.10)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've updated version 1.10 as a beta version with additional challenging elements!

Update contents.

[Character additions]

Three new characters will be added.

Shieru, Mashiro, and Korone.

[Added functionality]

Endless mode was added.

This content is for those who have cleared the higher difficulty levels and can play the game with special rules.

You can participate in ranking according to the number of days you have lasted.

Also, you can earn CP in the endless mode to increase your Ganbari point limit and release functions.

This will increase the Ganbari point limit to over 1000, but the amount of Ganbari points earned will be adjusted if it is over 1000.

[Specification change].

When securing a room, only the person who secured the room could gain experience, but now all allies in the room can gain experience.

Changed the algorithm for decreasing fame value.

[updated translations]

Added translation of achievements

[regarding special rules for endless mode].

*May be subject to change.

The game ends when all units are wiped out or the hole is secured.

You can compete with the world and friends in the ranking according to the number of days this game has lasted.

Auto-recruitment is not activated even if it is released.

An opponent will appear at regular intervals, the more time passes, the more powerful the opponent becomes.

Every half day a random item is added to the opponent.

Reinforcements will appear every half day depending on the room reserved for the opponent.

The level of the opponent who appears will be applied to the highest level of the allied characters.

Units in a room with 10 or more allies will have a reduced heating value.

The amount of CP and Ganbari points earned will increase according to the number of days spent in a room.

If you do not know how to use the beta version, please refer to the following

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1988940/view/3332114621758485886

This cute irassuto was drawn by Pumo.